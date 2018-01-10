By Scott T. Sterling

Mariah Carey, you have some serious competition.

Kentucky principal Chad Caddell has released an outstanding remix of Carey’s 1993 smash, “Hero,” with rewritten lyrics to announce a snow day at his school, Union Pointe Academy in Florence, Kentucky.

Caddell’s impassioned and emotional take on the Carey classic is one for the ages. Snow day announcements will never be the same. Watch it below.

“I sat down, and in 10 minutes I wrote the lyrics, and then my wife and I went on our porch, filmed it, and it was ready to go,” Caddell told People of his inspired snow day announcement set to the Carey song. “Honestly, I grew up a big Mariah fan—it just gives me a flashback to that slow dance in middle school where the girl at the end told you she just wanted to be friends—but the song is slow so it would be easy to put words to.”

This isn’t Caddell’s first foray into remixing classic tracks into snow day announcements. Earlier in the year, the clear front-runner for Principal of the Year gave Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” a similar treatment. The results: “Snowhemian Rhapsody.”

“We live in a day where all the news is cynical and tragic and discouraging, and I think people are just hungry for something positive, and something to give them some joy,” Cadell explained. “School, when I grew up, was boring, sterile and predictable, and I wanted to create a culture where people expect the unexpected. We wanted to create a place where, as teachers, we’re being that adult we needed when we were kids.”