Photo Cred : Dreamstime

Downtown Commons is celebrating the grand opening of the new Haagen Dazs location this Saturday.

the DOCO twitter account tweeted earlier today:

“Get ready… @ HaagenDazs_US is celebrating their new DOCO location with FREE ICE CREAM! The first 500 guests to stop by Saturday, Jan. 13 will receive a free scoop & the chance to win free ice cream for a year.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE TWEET