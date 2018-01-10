Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

The controversial ‘racist’ H&M ad that’s making headlines this week might have landed the little boy featured in the ad a lot of money from Diddy.

The little boy that was modeling in the ad with a hoodie that read “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” is being recruited by Diddy.

Metro.co.uk is reporting that Diddy is ‘reportedly’ offering the boy a $1 million dollar contract for his own brand Sean John.

No reports if the boy and his family have accepted the offer just yet.

