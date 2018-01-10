Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today
The controversial ‘racist’ H&M ad that’s making headlines this week might have landed the little boy featured in the ad a lot of money from Diddy.
The little boy that was modeling in the ad with a hoodie that read “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” is being recruited by Diddy.
Metro.co.uk is reporting that Diddy is ‘reportedly’ offering the boy a $1 million dollar contract for his own brand Sean John.
No reports if the boy and his family have accepted the offer just yet.
Read more about this story here.
Comments
Short-E