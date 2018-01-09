stress, stress reliever, stress reduction
Stressed???  Just smell your guy’s stinky T-shirt.

Yep, according to a new study from the University of British Columbia, women demonstrated lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol after smelling a T-shirt that had been worn by their opposite sex partner.

Just make sure you don’t smell a strangers shirt, that will actually make you more stressed. It might also make you laugh, imaging their face after you shoved your face into their chest.

Find out more stress reducers by clicking here.

