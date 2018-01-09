Photo by Dreamstime

Doing something that GOES VIRAL can be great . . . you get to be an instant celebrity for a few days, probably go on “Ellen”, maybe make a few bucks. It can also be a DISASTER that permanently ruins your entire life in like three hours.

So, would you ever WANT to have something go viral and briefly become an Internet sensation? People are VERY split.

According to a new survey, 48% of people say they’d NEVER want to go viral, and another 20% say they’d rather not. That means 68%, or two-thirds, of people are perfectly happy NOT having something they do blow up on social media.

10% of people say they’d probably like going viral, and 8% say they’d DEFINITELY want to.

This won’t shock you, but people 18-to-24 are eight-and-a-half times more likely to definitely want to go viral than people over 55.

The survey also found that 15% of people say they’d LOVE being famous . . . and 17% say they’d HATE it. The rest of us are somewhere in the middle.

