By Short-E
Filed Under:G-Eazy, Lana Del Rey
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

 Hollywoodlife has video of a recent concert performance where Lana Del Rey threw shade at her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy.

Lana was performing her song “White Mustang” which is allegedly aimed at G-Eazy.

During the song she sang the lyrics that say “Couldn’t stop the way I was feeling the day your record dropped”.

Lana then added the shady ad-lib that said “AND IT WASN’T EVEN THAT GOOD!” and the crowd responded with cheers for her.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF LANA THROWING SHADE AT HER EX G-EAZY

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live