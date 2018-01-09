Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Hollywoodlife has video of a recent concert performance where Lana Del Rey threw shade at her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy.

Lana was performing her song “White Mustang” which is allegedly aimed at G-Eazy.

During the song she sang the lyrics that say “Couldn’t stop the way I was feeling the day your record dropped”.

Lana then added the shady ad-lib that said “AND IT WASN’T EVEN THAT GOOD!” and the crowd responded with cheers for her.

