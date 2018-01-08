Photo by Dreamstime

A lot of stuff from the ’90s made comebacks last year, from “DuckTales” to Zima. And it doesn’t look like that trend is going to stop now that it’s 2018.

Because apparently, it’s fashionable again to put your hair in a SCRUNCHIE.

And, I suppose, that also means it’s fashionable again to wear one on your wrist when you don’t need it for your hair.

But, of course, there has to be a 2018 “late capitalism” twist to any ’90s comeback, and there is . . . people are making luxury ones, calling them “hair clouds,” and selling them online for well over $100.

Want to see more about the Scrunchie come back click here.