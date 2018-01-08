Basically, act young if you want to feel young.
By Tony Tecate
Filed Under:act young, Health, immature, key to life
Photo by Dreamstime

So the key to a long and healthy life is … being immature.

According to a study, feeling young, and even acting like a kid every now and then, is good for our health and well-being.

Psychologist Dr. Meg Arroll says, “Perceiving ourselves as younger than our age is linked to a more future-orientated outlook, which means that we make better health choices such as engaging in exercise and healthy eating.” Basically, act young if you want to feel young.

Check out more ways you can be a “Kid-ult” by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live