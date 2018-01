Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

TMZ is reporting that Kanye West wished a dying fan’s last wish.

Word got to Yeezy that a very young fan fighting cancer was a huge fan.

The pre-teen’s family tried to get in touch with Kanye and they finally did.

Kanye facetimed the fan and she asked him to sing “I Love Kanye” which was her favorite song and he did.

The young fan was ‘ecstatic’ and then she passed away a short time later.

