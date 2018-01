Photo: Courtesy RCA

Justin Timberlake will support his new album, Man of the Woods, with a 27-city North American tour. However, Sacramento is not on that list. If you want to see Justin you will have to settle driving to San Jose on 4/24.

The tour kicks off on March 13th in Toronto and is scheduled to come to a close on May 30th in his hometown of Memphis. Man of the Woods comes out on February 2nd, just two days before Justin’s performance at the Super Bowl.