The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards were held last night (Jan. 7) and to protest harassment and mistreatment in the workplace, stars wore black in support of the newly formed #TimesUp legal defense fund. The ceremony was peppered with references to disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey and other high-profile men who stand accused of illegal and offensive behavior.

On Twitter, artists who attended the event and those who weren’t part of this year’s ceremony shared their support for #TimesUp with blackout photos of their own. Madonna wore a mask reading “Time’s Up…B——” and wrote, “I’ve been saying this for years!!!! Finally some solidarity!”

Mariah Carey, who attended the Globes as a nominee for The Star, wrote that she’s “very proud” to support the movement. Actors, directors, composers and more made the Globes’ diamond-and-gold anniversary one to remember — culminating during Oprah Winfrey’s powerful Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech.

See some messages of support from musicians on Twitter here:

