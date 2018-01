Salinas Police Department

A couple from Monterey got arrested for allegedly ‘Hot Boxing’ in their car with their 1 year-old child.

Police responded to a suspicious car and when they rolled up (no pun intended), they found the couple in the car in a cloud of smoke.

The police had a hard time waking up the child in the backseat so they called an ambulance to come and take the baby to the hospital.

