By Tony Tecate
Photo by Dreamstime

If you enjoy drinking India Pale Ales, you might want to enjoy them in moderation … because the hops that give the beer it’s unique taste have chemicals that lead to man boobs.

Brewers of IPAs, who — because of their job — have to taste the beers often, know this and have a special name for the condition, calling it “Brewer’s Droop.”

The chemicals also, unfortunately, hurt the performance of guys in the bedroom. Not good.

Read more about man boobage by clicking here.

