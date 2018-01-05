Photo by Dreamstime

Here’s what happens when people suddenly have more money than they know how to handle. They’ll buy the DUMBEST stuff possible.

Apparently, the hot new trend in Silicon Valley right now is drinking “raw water.” What’s that? It’s just water straight from a spring that’s, quote, “unfiltered, untreated, and unsterilized.”

I guess the theory is that people who eat raw fruits, vegetables, and nuts also want to drink raw water . . . but they really SHOULDN’T.

According to a food safety expert named Bill Marler, it’s insanely dangerous to drink untreated water and there’s a reason every drop we drink is filtered. Quote, “Almost everything conceivable that can make you sick can be found in water.”

Even water from beautiful natural springs probably has animal feces in it, which means it can contain everything from E.coli to cholera . . . and those could potentially KILL you.

But until that word gets out, the raw water business is going to stay hot in San Francisco. One company is selling a two-and-a-half gallon jug of raw water for $61. Yes, really.

'Raw water' is the new health trend. Next health trend: cholera. https://t.co/hbcN1iv4LK via @ — Liz Szabo (@LizSzabo) January 4, 2018

