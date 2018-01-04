Photo: Mert & Marcus

By Hayden Wright

Many Taylor Swift fans are too young to remember 3LW, the short-lived girl group spun from the Cheetah Girls, but the group’s single “Players Gon’ Play” is the subject of a lawsuit against Taylor Swift.

3LW songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler sued Swift in September, claiming the lyrics of her song “Shake it Off” infringed on those found in their 2001 track.

Swift’s track includes the lines, “The players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.” 3LW’s less wordy tune features the phrase, “Players, they gon’ play/ and haters are gonna hate.”

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Swift’s legal team moved to dismiss the copyright lawsuit, arguing that the phrase should be in the public domain, reports Variety.

“There can be no copyright protection in ‘playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate,’ because it would impermissibly monopolize the idea that players will play and haters will hate,” Swift’s lawyers wrote in the motion.

“Plaintiffs’ claim to being the only ones in the world who can refer to players playing and haters hating is frivolous…,” the suit continued. “Providing a copyright monopoly in the phrase would prevent others from sharing the idea that players play and haters hate.”

In their response to the suit, Taylor’s team also cites lyrics that include similar ideas: “Players only love you when they’re playing” from Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and ““We have, the playas, and we have, the playa haters” from the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Playa Hater.”