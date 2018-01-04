Photo by Dreamstime

A contestant on “Jeopardy” named Nick Spicher cost himself $3,200 on the show, because he pronounced the word “gangsta” as “gang-STER” with hard R. And yes, he happens to be a nerdy white guy with glasses.

The correct answer was “Gangsta’s Paradise Lost”, which combines “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio and the book “Paradise Lost” by John Milton.

He initially won $1,600, but then the judges took it away and docked him another $1,600, since it was now a “wrong” answer. So, it was a $3,200 swing.

Luckily it didn’t cost him the win. He ended up with $15,201 that night and won by about 400 bucks. But he did NOT win again last night.