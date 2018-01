Photo by Dreamstime

Did you make a resolution to get a new job?

Well, you’re in luck, because according to hiring experts, January is the best time of year to get a new job.

Companies have their new budgets in place and are looking for the best talent to start their first quarter off strong. So if you want to start the new year with a new career, polish up that resume.

