A big study of online dating trends in 2017 found that people are more likely than ever to date outside their age.

According to the survey, people were 9 percent more likely to message someone 10 years older or younger than them than they were in 2016.

Then again in the same survey it says if you mention you like Guacamole you could get up to 144% more messages in your inbox.

