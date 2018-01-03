By Robyn Collins
Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson traded love notes online Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 2.
After seeing one of the actor’s latest introspective Instagram posts, Wentz tweeted, “Watching the Rock wait to get on his private jet to China on ig has me feeling the same way I did when I was a little kid watching the junior high kids wait to get on their bus… thanks for the inspiration @TheRock I’m gonna be like you one day.”
The former champion WWF wrestler saw the complimentary tweet and responded, “Haha thanks, but I wanna be like you you rockstar,” as well as a congratulatory message about the singer’s personal life, “Congrats on the baby news brother.”
Wentz was so touched that The Rock responded, tweeting, “So now we know what tweet to put on my tombstone.”
See their heartwarming exchange below.
Jan 1st. 10pm. En route to Beijing. Not every US film has the privilege of being released in China. For me, it’s always an honor. And for everyone out there who’s chasing your own form success. I support you and got your back. And remember, the work never stops.. you always gotta keep drivin’ forward. #BeijingBound #HardestWorkersInTheRoom #JumanjiChina 🇨🇳
Watching the Rock wait to get on his private jet to China on ig has me feeling the same way I did when I was a litt… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
pw (@petewentz) January 02, 2018
Haha thanks, but I wanna be like you you rockstar. 😉👊🏾 Congrats on the baby news brother twitter.com/petewentz/stat…—
Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 02, 2018
So now we know what tweet to put on my tombstone 💀⚰️🤟🏻 twitter.com/therock/status…—
pw (@petewentz) January 02, 2018