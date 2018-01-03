Photo by Dreamstime

When you’re young, you can — sometimes — get away with spending less when going out on dates. But a new study says that older millennials and those in Generation X admit to spending about $100 on each date.

That’s a lot of money, especially if your going out on a lot of dates.

And, you can double or triple that amount if you’re going out in expensive big cities like San Francisco.

C’mon people. Quit whining and get creative. There’s nothing wrong with taking a date out to a fine restaurant — and then paying with a Groupon…Is there?

