By Tony Tecate
In an effort to get 2018 off on the right foot, most of us resolve to change for the better over the course of the year. Maybe it’s something as simple as resolving to clean out the hall closet and keep it from getting cluttered, or it could be more intense like resolving to date more. If you’re undecided about your resolution for 2018, take some cues from everyone else.

Here are the most popular resolutions for 2018:

  1. Exercise
  2. Eat healthy
  3. Quit smoking
  4. Quit drinking
  5. Learn new things
  6. Travel more
  7. Volunteer more
  8. Sleep more
  9. Get out of debt

