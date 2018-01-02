Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Justin Timberlake will lead up to his Super Bowl performance with a super treat for fans — an album set to hit on February 2nd.

J.T. had been teasing new music for a few weeks, and finally offered the big reveal of Man of the Woods on Tuesday — in a video that features a guest spot from collaborator Pharrell Williams. In the clip, which also has a cameo from Jessica Biel, Justin says, “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. And it’s personal.”

He says the first single is set to drop on Friday, although he hasn’t revealed the title. Justin will take the stage at Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis on February 4th.