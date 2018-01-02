justin timberlake, man in the woods
By Tony Tecate
Filed Under:Justin Timberlake, man in the woods
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Justin Timberlake will lead up to his Super Bowl performance with a super treat for fans — an album set to hit on February 2nd.

J.T. had been teasing new music for a few weeks, and finally offered the big reveal of Man of the Woods on Tuesday — in a video that features a guest spot from collaborator Pharrell Williams. In the clip, which also has a cameo from Jessica Biel, Justin says, “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. And it’s personal.”

He says the first single is set to drop on Friday, although he hasn’t revealed the title. Justin will take the stage at Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis on February 4th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live