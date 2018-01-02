Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Weight Watchers announced a partnership with DJ Khaled for a healthier lifestyle in 2018.

Khaled seems to be very excited about the new partnership & his son seems to be his #1 motivation for the healthier life style.

“In full 2018 mode…excited to be living this #WWFreestyle life with you. I already Got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Ride with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured what I love about this it’s a life style and I still can enjoy at the same time ride wit me though this journey ! I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU … I’m so focused let’s go!! @weightwatchers (People following the Weight Watchers plan can expect to lose 1-2 lbs./week.)”

