Photo Cred: Dreamsite

California is ready to open its doors to recreational marijuana users on Jan 1st 2018.

With the anticipation of all the news laws and regulations, it’s very important for recreational users to know what they should buy.

Sacbee has published a very good tutorial for some of the most frequently questions which you can read here.

You can also read some of the questions and answers below:

Q: First things first: What should I bring to a dispensary if I plan to buy recreational marijuana on Jan. 1?

A: Cash and a state ID or driver’s license from any state.

Q: What are the major categories of marijuana and what are their effects?

A: Indica, sativa and hybrid. Indica is generally sedative and can be used as a sleep aid. It’s known for its “couch-lock” effect (meaning it will keep you on the couch). Sativas generally produce a more stimulating mood – a happy feeling. Hybrids are a cross of indica and sativa and try to produce a combination of their dominant effects.

Strain names like Blue Dream and Girl Scout Cookies may be good for marketing purposes but tell you nothing about their effects.

Q: How can cannabis be consumed?

A: Inhaling is one way. You can buy cannabis in its raw form and get as little as a gram and as much as an ounce and smoke it in a joint or a pipe. You can also buy a vaporizer or “vape,” which uses cannabis cartridges. You can also buy edibles – candy and other food with precut portions and measured amounts of CBD and THC.

Then there are concentrated forms of cannabis such as hash and oils, the latter of which is used for dabbing – a process of heating the oil and inhaling through a large pipe known as a dab rig. Concentrates are generally not for newbies.

Click here for a map of where in Sacramento you’ll be able to purchase recreational marijuana after Jan 1st, 2018.