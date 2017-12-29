Contest Date Range: December 28, 2017 7:00 am – Thursday March 8, 2018 7:00pm

Contest Rules:

For the Enter To Win on the streets to for a pair of tickets to see NF, enter between Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 7am (PST) and Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7pm (PST) by entering to win at the 102.5 tent. When you see the 102.5 out in the streets let us know you want to enter the NF contest to win a pair of tickets to the show. The NF concert is March 9, 2018 at Ace of Spades Sacramento. Tickets, valued at approximately $50.00, courtesy of Ace of Spades. One winner will be randomly selected on March 8,2018 upon verification be awarded a pair of tickets to NF March 9,2018 at Ace of Spades Sacramento, resulting in a total of one (1) winner. Only one (1) entry per person will be accepted. Tickets to NF concert expire on March 9, 2018. Otherwise, KSFM’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS REQUIRED TO ENTER TO WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES.