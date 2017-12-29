online shopping, 72 hour rule, finances, self control
By Tony Tecate
Now that Christmas is over, it might be time to take a look at your finances and survey the damage. It is going to hurt but just go ahead and rip the band-aid off!

If you overspent…I did…and want to make an improvement in the New Year by doing a better job controlling your spending then let me tell you about the 72 hour rule.

Just wait 72 hours before you buy anything you think you want. When shopping online, put things in your cart, but don’t click “buy” for three days. And, just watch as your decisions and spending habits change.

Want some more tips on how to stay on budget, just click here.

