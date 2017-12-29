Photo by Dreamstime

Do you feel sometimes that rules are for other people?

According to a recent study, researchers found that people who feel a greater sense of entitlement are less likely to follow rules or instructions … because they see the rules as being “unfair” to them.

That is exactly how I have felt for the past few years. That’s why I drive like I stole my car. However, I came crashing back down to earth two weeks ago when I got a speeding ticket and found out it was going to cost more over $400 dollars! AHHHHHH!!!!

