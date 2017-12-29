Photo by Dreamstime

Are you doing a Dry January?

If you haven’t heard of Dry January … basically, some people choose to start the New Year by not drinking for the month of January — after indulging WAY too much during the holidays. It’s a first of the year detox.

Seems difficult to try and make this commitment when most likely champagne will be popping off everywhere.

If you are making a resolution and want to make sure you stick to it? Recruit your partner. According to research, you have a greater chance of success when making a lifestyle change, if you make that change with your significant other.

