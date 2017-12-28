Photo by Dreamstime
Population statistics show that more babies are born in September than any other month of the year. This is because there’s a lot of extra “together time” over the holidays. That “together time” sometimes results in a baby.
But, not every guy has an equal chance of being a father in 2018. According to a new survey, men with the following names are most likely to become dads in the New Year:
- Christopher
- James
- David
- Daniel
- Michael
- Matthew
- Andrew
- Richard
- Paul
- Mark
I just want to say thank you that Tony, Anthony, Antonio or anything else close to my name is not on this list! Read more on this survey by clicking here.
