By Tony Tecate
Photo by Dreamstime

Population statistics show that more babies are born in September than any other month of the year. This is because there’s a lot of extra “together time” over the holidays. That “together time” sometimes results in a baby.

But, not every guy has an equal chance of being a father in 2018. According to a new survey, men with the following names are most likely to become dads in the New Year:

  • Christopher
  • James
  • David
  • Daniel
  • Michael
  • Matthew
  • Andrew
  • Richard
  • Paul
  • Mark

I just want to say thank you that Tony, Anthony, Antonio or anything else close to my name is not on this list! Read more on this survey by clicking here.

