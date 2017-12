Photo Cred: Dreamsite

Adequateman.com revealed a list of things that doctors removed from patients in ERs all around the U.S. this year.

This study was taken from reports done by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and here is a list of some of the top things that were revealed:

Ear

BOBBY PIN

SMALL RED TOY

“WAS RUNNING WITH A STICK IN EAR; FELL STRIKING WALL”

BREAD

BATTERY

“FELL ASLEEP WITH A PENCIL POKED IN HIS RIGHT EAR, PENCIL LEAD IN EAR CANAL”

BROOM STRAW

SLIM METAL ROD

“STUFFED PAPER TOWEL IN EARS TO ACT AS EAR PLUGS BECAUSE ROOMMATE WAS SNORING, UNABLE TO GET IT OUT OF EAR”

PUTTY

A BEAN

“GASOLINE IN LEFT EAR WHILE CHANGING FUEL FILTER”

PENCIL SHAVINGS

STEM OF A PLASTIC FLOWER

RAIN WATER

TWO STICKERS STUCK TOGETHER

“GOOGLY EYE INSIDE HIS RIGHT EAR, AND ANOTHER THROUGH NOSE”

Nose

CANDY WRAPPER

FUZZY ARTS AND CRAFTS BALL

“SHOVED PLASTIC TOY UP IN BOTH NOSTRILS”

GUM

PINK BALLOON

WAD OF HAIR

“HOLDING A BOX OF JUICY JUICE AND THE STRAW WENT UP NOSTRIL”

HEART-SHAPED NECKLACE PENDANT

“PLAYING WITH A DIME ABOVE HEAD AND LOOKED UP WITH COIN FALLING INTO NOSE”

“STUCK HAIRPIN INTO NOSTRIL TRYING TO CLEAR BLOOD CLOT FROM NOSEBLEED”

FISHTANK GRAVEL

FISHING LURE

BABY BOTTLE NIPPLE

ONE MAGNET IN EACH NOSTRIL

Throat

OPEN SAFETY PIN

CIGARETTE

“A COUPLE PIECES OF DECORATIVE GLASS FROM A VASE”

DIARY KEY

EASTER EGG

“SWALLOWED STAPLES BECAUSE ‘ALIENS TOLD HER TO’”

AQUARIUM THERMOMETER

“SWALLOWED EARRING IN HER SLEEP THAT WAS IN MOUTH WHENSHE FELL ASLEEP”

SEWING NEEDLE

“SWALLOWED A PEN BECAUSE NO ONE PAID ATTENTION TO HIM”

ANGEL’S TRUMPET SEED PODS

GRITS

“A GOLDEN SHINY PENNY”

“WAS DOING A MAGIC TRICK AND ACCIDENTALLY SWALLOWED A QUARTER”

GROW CAPSULE

CONFETTI

“FOUND AFTER SWALLOWING 1/2 PACK OF GUM IN ROOM AT HOME, EMPTY WRAPPERS EVERYWHERE”

HOT SAUCE PACKET

“INJURED AFTER EATING CHARGING END OF CELL PHONE”

EARWIG

“SWALLOWED 3 PLASTIC PUSH-PINS IN A DARE AT SCHOOL, WON $15″

Penis

A LITTLE SCREW

A SHARP TOY

FOUR INCH LONG METAL SEX TOY

PLASTIC SPOON

PIECE OF DOMINO

PIECE OF PLASTIC SHAMPOO BOTTLE

“PUT PAPERCLIP THROUGH URETHRA AND PUNCTURED THROUGH THE SHAFT OF PENIS”

COAXIAL CABLE

Vagina

SCENTED SOAP

DEODORANT LID

“WAS CLEANING SELF IN SHOWER WHEN FOUND A TAMPON IN VAGINA. CONCERNED THAT THERE IS ANOTHER TAMPON IN VAGINA”

BOTTLECAP

PENIS RING WITH SPIKES ON IT

A PIECE OF RUSTY METAL

SILICON BALLS. PATIENT STATES IS FOR “YOU KNOW, FOR WHEN YOUR HUSBAND LEAVES TOWN”

A BALL

BIKE REFLECTOR

“ON PERIOD, INSERTED NON-BIRTH CONTROL SPONGE IN VAGINA SO SHE COULD SWIM”

HEADPHONES

HOT TOWEL

“WAS HAVING SEXUAL INTERCOURSE WITH BOYFRIEND WHEN HE PUT PHONE AND MONEY IN VAGINA”

CLAY

CANDLESTICK

LOLLIPOP

“USING MASSAGING URETHRAL VAGINAL STONE BALLS & THE STRING HOLDING 15 BALLS TOGETHER DISSOLVED, CAN ONLY FIND 14 BALLS”

TOY MAGIC WAND

Rectum

GOLF BALL

PEANUT BUTTER JAR

SPRAY BOTTLE

CURTAIN ROD

“STUCK A TOY UP HIS RECTUM BECAUSE HE THOUGHT HE WAS CONSTIPATED”

TOOTHBRUSH

TOOTHBRUSH HOLDER

FLOSS CONTAINER

MOUTHWASH BOTTLE

“AT A PARTY HAVING FUN WITH HIS MALE FRIENDS WHEN ONE PUT A SHOT GLASS UP HIS RECTUM”

SMALL WOODEN KNICK-KNACK

SCREWDRIVER

PLASTIC FORK

TOY MISSILE

PLASTIC VIBRATING DILDO, CAN NOT TURN OFF

“ATTEMPTED TO DISLODGE A DILDO FROM HIS ANUS USING A LETTER OPENER”

CIGAR TUBE TO RELIEVE HEMORRHOIDS

“FEELING LONELY, USED A MASCARA CONTAINER IN PLASTIC BAG, PUT IN RECTUM”

TIN CUP

HAIR BRUSH

“WAS DRINKING WITH FRIENDS AND ‘GOT TO EXPERIMENTING,’ AIR FRESHENER CONTAINER STUCK IN ANUS”

MARBLES

A LARGE BOTTLE OF SHAMPOO

“SAT IN BATHTUB AND FELT SOMETHING GO INTO HER ANUS”

CAT FOOD CAN

BAG OF ORAL TOBACCO

“WATER BOTTLE IN RECTUM, DOES THIS TO REDUCE ANXIETY”

3 AA BATTERIES

2 AAA BATTERIES

D BATTERY

“PATIENT SAID I HAVE A COIN IN MY ASS FROM A MONTH AGO”

