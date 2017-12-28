Photo by Dreamstime

Best Places To Bring In The New Year In Sacramento

Looking to go all out for New Years Eve? Here are a few places that should be able to get your party started just right.

TOPGOLF ROSEVILLE

Swing your way into the new year with your best friends at Topgolf Roseville.

PRICE:

$225-$450 LOCATION:

Topgolf Roseville, 1700 Freedom Way, Roseville AGE

REQ: No age requirement NEW YEAR’S EVE MASQUERADE BALL AT REVIVAL NYE 2018 Put on a mask to fit your favorite disguise and celebrate the new year with the new ‘you’. PRICE: $150 LOCATION: 5001 J St., Sacramento AGE REQ: No requirement listed NEW YEARS EVE 2018 AT SOCIAL NIGHTCLUB Dance the night away with music provided by DJ Elements! PRICE: $25-$50 LOCATION: Social Nightclub, 1000 K St., Sacramento AGE REQ: Must be 21 to attend

List courtesy of KCRA