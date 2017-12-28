sacramento, new years eve, 2018
By Tony Tecate
Photo by Dreamstime

Best Places To Bring In The New Year In Sacramento

Looking to go all out for New Years Eve?  Here are a few places that should be able to get your party started just right.

TOPGOLF ROSEVILLE

Swing your way into the new year with your best friends at Topgolf Roseville.

PRICE:
$225-$450

LOCATION:
Topgolf Roseville, 1700 Freedom Way, Roseville

AGE
REQ: No age requirement

NEW YEAR’S EVE MASQUERADE BALL AT REVIVAL NYE 2018

Put on a mask to fit your favorite disguise and celebrate the new year with the new ‘you’.

PRICE: $150

LOCATION: 5001 J St., Sacramento

AGE REQ: No requirement listed

NEW YEARS EVE 2018 AT SOCIAL NIGHTCLUB

Dance the night away with music provided by DJ Elements!

PRICE: $25-$50

LOCATION: Social Nightclub, 1000 K St., Sacramento

AGE REQ: Must be 21 to attend

 

See more places to bring in the New Year by clicking here.

List courtesy of KCRA

