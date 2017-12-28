Best Places To Bring In The New Year In Sacramento
Looking to go all out for New Years Eve? Here are a few places that should be able to get your party started just right.
TOPGOLF ROSEVILLE
Swing your way into the new year with your best friends at Topgolf Roseville.
PRICE:
$225-$450
LOCATION:
Topgolf Roseville, 1700 Freedom Way, Roseville
AGE
REQ: No age requirement
NEW YEAR’S EVE MASQUERADE BALL AT REVIVAL NYE 2018
Put on a mask to fit your favorite disguise and celebrate the new year with the new ‘you’.
PRICE: $150
LOCATION: 5001 J St., Sacramento
AGE REQ: No requirement listed
NEW YEARS EVE 2018 AT SOCIAL NIGHTCLUB
Dance the night away with music provided by DJ Elements!
PRICE: $25-$50
LOCATION: Social Nightclub, 1000 K St., Sacramento
AGE REQ: Must be 21 to attend
See more places to bring in the New Year by clicking here.
List courtesy of KCRA