A Pennsylvania woman knew her electric bill might be a bit higher because of the Christmas lights on her house, but she was shocked to find out how much higher it was.

Mary Horomanski went online to check her bill and said she almost asked Santa to bring her a heart monitor for Christmas.

The bill showed a balance of more than $284 billion with a minimum payment of $28,000 due by the end of this month.

Her first thought was that her family must have installed their Christmas lights wrong, but her son called the electric company and was informed that the decimal point was misplaced. Way misplaced. She actually only owed about $284.

