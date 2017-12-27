Photo by Dreamstime
According to a new survey, we’re all worthless at work this week. It’s pretty much just us mentally checking out and pretending to work.
- 42 percent of us are using time at work to shop online.
- 35 percent are spending time planning New Years Day.
- 30 percent are planning the rest of their holiday break.
- 12 percent take longer lunch breaks than usual.
- 17 percent will duck out of work early.
- 16 percent even admit that they’ll have a sip of liquor or two while on the job.
Since we are slacking off. If your looking for a way to kill some time feel free to play some Pac-Man by clicking here.
