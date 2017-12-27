Photo by Dreamstime

According to a new survey, we’re all worthless at work this week. It’s pretty much just us mentally checking out and pretending to work.

42 percent of us are using time at work to shop online.

35 percent are spending time planning New Years Day.

30 percent are planning the rest of their holiday break.

12 percent take longer lunch breaks than usual.

17 percent will duck out of work early.

16 percent even admit that they’ll have a sip of liquor or two while on the job.

Since we are slacking off. If your looking for a way to kill some time feel free to play some Pac-Man by clicking here.