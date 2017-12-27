slacking, work, restless, vacation, holiday, short time disease
By Tony Tecate
Filed Under:Holiday, restless, short time disease, slacking, Vacation, Work
Photo by Dreamstime

According to a new survey, we’re all worthless at work this week. It’s pretty much just us mentally checking out and pretending to work.

  • 42 percent of us are using time at work to shop online.
  • 35 percent are spending time planning New Years Day.
  • 30 percent are planning the rest of their holiday break.
  • 12 percent take longer lunch breaks than usual.
  • 17 percent will duck out of work early.
  • 16 percent even admit that they’ll have a sip of liquor or two while on the job.

Since we are slacking off. If your looking for a way to kill some time feel free to play some Pac-Man by clicking here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live