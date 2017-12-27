Photo By Dreamstime

In case you don’t have plans for New Year’s Eve yet, how about ringing in 2018 with your favorite artist? Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest performances going down on the night when the ball drops.

Las Vegas is the place to be if you want lots of options for different A-list performances.

French Montana will ring in the new year with a performance at Marquee Nightclub. Tickets range from $45 to $110 and include a two-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight.

But Vegas isn’t the only place to see your favorite artist perform on New Year’s Eve.

Migos , Young Thug , Post Malone and Lil Yachty will be a mile high when the ball drops, performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheater outside Denver’s first-ever New Years Eve concert.

, , and will be a mile high when the ball drops, performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheater outside Denver’s first-ever New Years Eve concert. Cardi B will headline the “NYE Champagne Celebrity Celebration” at the Knockdown Center in Queens, New York with Venus X and DJ Pro Style .

will headline the “NYE Champagne Celebrity Celebration” at the Knockdown Center in Queens, New York with and . T-Pain is performing at the Ninth Annual Streets of San Francisco New Year’s Eve , which also includes open bar and “silent disco.” You can buy a group ticket for parties of three or more starting at $129.

is performing at the , which also includes open bar and “silent disco.” You can buy a group ticket for parties of three or more starting at $129. Pitbull is hosting a non-televised New Year’s bash called Pitbull’s Worldwide Party at Bayfront Park in Miami, featuring over a dozen food stations, cocktails and a champagne toast. Tickets range from $295 to $495.

Or, if you’re staying home on the 31st, you can always tune in to Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Ciara will host the West Coast celebration, which will also feature a performance from Khalid.