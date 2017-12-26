Photo By Dreamstime

Nice guys are having a good year … at least in the dating world.

According to Zoosk’s report on dating trends in 2017, guys who have words like “thoughtful,” “listener,” “polite,” “giving,” “community,” or “friendly” in their dating profile get up to 66% more messages than the average.

And if a man describes himself as a “knight in shining armor,” he’s looking at up to 67% more messages.

Women, don’t fall for these words in guys profiles, consider this your heads up!

If you want to read more about this just click here.