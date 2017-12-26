Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Liam Payne is in a reflective mood.

With the new year approaching, the pop star is sharing a countdown featuring memories of 2017. First up for him, the birth of his son Bear on March 26th.

“2017 has been a crazy year!,” Payne wrote on Twitter. “I’m gonna post a memory every day this week. First has to be my baby boy Bear! Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see.”

The photo is an adorable POV show of Payne looking down at Bear’s tiny feet in between his own, with father and son wearing matching sneakers.

Revel in the river of cuteness below.