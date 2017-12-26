Photo by Dreamstime
Sometimes your friends and family don’t know what to get you as a gift. So they rely going the gift card route, but what happens when they get you a gift card for a place you would never shop at? Don’t worry you are not stuck, you can turn that gift card into cash most likely at your local grocery. Just look for the big yellow kiosk called “Gift Card Exchange”
Here’s the fastest way to get cash for gift cards:
- Check the balance of your gift card.
- Take the gift card to a Gift Card Exchange kiosk. …
- Enter the gift card information into the system. …
- Review the cash back offer and decide if you want to accept it.
- Upon acceptance, print the voucher.
