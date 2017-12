Photo by Dreamstime

December is good … for plastic surgeons.

Seems Botox, boob jobs, facelifts and more are high on people’s Christmas lists this year.

According to an article on Moneyish, plastic surgeons are having a very busy month … with people lining up to get work done before the New Year. Some doctors say they are doing four times the procedures this time of year than they normally do.

Read more about giving the gift of plastic surgery by clicking here.