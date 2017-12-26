Photo: Dennis Van Tine / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Cardi B and Offset went on Livestream on social media last night and in the middle of it they started ‘freaking each other’.

Mediatakeout has obtained the video and you can’t see them really having sex but it is definitely insinuated in the video that they are having sex.

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE LINK OF THE VIDEO [WARNING ADULT CONTENT 18 + to view]

In the video they do not address the cheating rumors about Offset that came out during the Christmas break.

It CLEARLY looks like everything is ok between the both of them.