By Tony Tecate
According to a new study, staying friends with an ex means you’re a psychopath.

Researchers found that people with the darkest personality traits, like narcissism and sadism — among others — are most likely to stay in contact with former partners.

It’s because they feel they can still get something out of the connection, even after the actual relationship has ended.

You can be friends with exes without them being psychopaths, but it is worth thinking about why they want to keep you around???

