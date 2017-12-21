Photo by Dreamstime

A winery in California has created what they believe is the world’s first weed-infused wine … and it does not cause hangovers!

The Sauvignon Blanc, from Rebel Coast Winery, does not have alcohol in it, which is why it’s hangover free. Oh and did I mention since there is no alcohol, it is only 35 calories a glass.

It is, though, infused with 16 milligrams of THC, which supposedly takes about 15 minutes to kick in.

