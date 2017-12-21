christmas tree, treet topper, beyonce
Tree toppers for inspirational women.

A company in England has created — and is now selling — Christmas tree toppers of inspirational women.

So far, the company, called Women To Look Up To, has sculpted toppers of Hillary Clinton, Serena Williams and Beyoncé, which can all be ordered from the company website by clicking here,

