By Short-E
Filed Under:Cardi B, Nicki Minaj
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

The rumors of a beef between Nicki & Cardi have started ever since the popularity of Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ took off.

Both have denied a ‘so called beef’ but at the same time they don’t really address that there isn’t one.

Some fans on social media pointed out that it looks like Cardi is biting Nicki’s style in the ‘Motorsport’ video.

Nicki responded to her fans and said “I’m glad y’all peeped” which you can see here.

Is that shade, petty, shots fired???

