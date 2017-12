Photo by Dreamstime

If you’re a last-minute holiday shopper and if you are out there trying to get your hands on Apple AirPods, you are out of luck because they are sold out.

They’re back ordered at almost every retailer and delivery isn’t expected until the first week of January 2018 — at the earliest.

So if you asked Santa for AirPods good luck with your holly, jolly Christmas this year.

