By Bre
You still have time to add a Justin Bieber sex doll to your Christmas list!

AliExpress has put a male sex doll that looks very similar to Justin Bieber on their site. The doll stands at 5 ft 2 in (although true JB fans would know that he is 5 ft 7 in) and also comes with different eye colors, hair extensions and a ‘preferable’ penis size!

Although the online retailer has not made any official claim that this doll has JB similarities, it is a BIG hit with costumers who are convinced that this is his replica.

It is going for $1,340!

 

 

