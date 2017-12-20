christmas, toys, dangerous toys of 2017
By Tony Tecate
Christmas is only 5 days away and it would be wise to know whether you are giving your child one of the most dangerous toys of 2017. USA Today did a survey and these are a few that top the list.

  • Itty bittys baby plush stacking toy by Hallmark. …
  • Pull Along Pony by Tolo Toys Limited. …
  • Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword by Mattel. …
  • Hand Fidgetz Spinners by Kipp Brothers. …
  • Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition by Marvel and Skyrocket Toys.

See the entire list by clicking here.

