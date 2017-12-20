By Short-E
Filed Under:Big Boi, janet jackson, Jermaine Dupri, Outkast
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Janet Jackson appears to be rekindling her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri.

The two were spotted ‘cuddled up’ together at an Atlanta restaurant celebrating the end of Janet’s tour.

They were not alone at the dinner and were joined by Big Boi from Outkast & Janet’s brother Randy.

The couple broke up in 2009 & by the looks of this Instagram post which you can see here, they’re getting back together.

Read more about this report here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live