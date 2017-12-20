Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Janet Jackson appears to be rekindling her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri.

The two were spotted ‘cuddled up’ together at an Atlanta restaurant celebrating the end of Janet’s tour.

They were not alone at the dinner and were joined by Big Boi from Outkast & Janet’s brother Randy.

The couple broke up in 2009 & by the looks of this Instagram post which you can see here, they’re getting back together.

Read more about this report here.