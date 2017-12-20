Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Eminem’s ninth studio album Revival dropped last Friday and since his epic freestyle “The Storm” went viral in October, Eminem has become one of music’s most vocal anti-Trump voices. The evolution reflects a maturity that’s developed through decades in the public eye—but Em still indulges in the flights of lunacy that define his Slim Shady persona — and he’s unapologetic about doing so.

“The truth is that going from one subject to a completely different one is a balancing act and I’m trying to give something to everyone,” he said in a new interview with Vulture. “And as far as the attitude I have about those different subjects, I feel like I did when first I started out… Meaning I’m the same person.”

One subject he’s backed off of is lampooning pop stars in the public eye. When he became a star, taking shots at Britney Spears and *NSYNC was a staple of his music. Now that he’s established in the highest echelons of rap, Em says he doesn’t look for easy targets.

“The reason that I went at pop stars back then is because people were calling me a pop rapper,” he said. “What’s bugged out to me is that — I don’t know if everybody understands this — if everybody could do what I did, they’d just do it, wouldn’t they? I’m not this manufactured pop thing and I never was.”

Instead, Em’s contented himself with afflicting the powerful. As a Rust Belt native, the rapper says he understand the white working class anxieties that helped elect President Trump — but he still can’t stand the guy.

“He makes my blood boil,” Em said. “I can’t even watch the news anymore because it makes me too stressed out. All jokes aside, all punchlines aside, I’m trying to get a message out there about him. I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge.”

One juicy tidbit: If Trump comes for him on Twitter, Eminem has some choice comebacks in his “drafts” folder.

“I want him to answer me because I got ideas for all kinds of s— to say back to him if he does.”