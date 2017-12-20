Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Cardi B will remember 2017 as the year she made history: In September, she became the first solo female MC to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart (with “Bodak Yellow”) since 1998. As her career moves forward full steam ahead, another single is on the way. On Friday (Dec 22), she’ll drop “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage.

Cardi announced the release date and shared the cover art for the single on Twitter: she’s pictured reclining on a leather couch wearing a silk robe and lingerie.

Get ready to add “Bartier Cardi” to your New Year’s Eve playlist. See cover art for Cardi’s next single below.