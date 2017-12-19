Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today
Selena’s mom is LITERALLY not feeling Selena getting back with Justin Bieber.
TMZ is reporting that Selena’s mom has checked herself into a hospital to deal with the stress that her daughter going to couple’s therapy with Justin.
A source close to Selena’s family says they will never forgive Justin for what he did to her years ago.
Apparently Selena’s mom is having a hard time with their reconciliation and needed treatment to help her deal with it.
